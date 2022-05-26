Foreign Leaders Congratulate Georgia on Independence Day

Foreign leaders, including U.S. and French Presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron, as well as diplomats and officials have congratulated Georgia on the 104th anniversary of the proclamation of independence.

“Even as we celebrate Georgia’s independence, we recognize that the Russian occupation of 20 percent of Georgian territory prevents many Georgians from fully exercising their human rights and fundamental freedoms,” U.S. President Biden said in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.

“The United States continues to steadfastly support Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders and to call on Russia to end its occupation of sovereign Georgian territory,” President Biden added.

President Biden also hailed “Georgia’s fierce determination to protect freedom around the world” as well as the country’s “shared commitment and sacrifice” alongside the U.S. in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile the French President, in his letter to Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili, focused on Russia’s war against Ukraine and Georgia’s EU membership bid.

He stressed that by supporting Ukraine, welcoming refugees and providing humanitarian aid, “the Georgian people have demonstrated their full and complete adherence to the values we hold so dear.”

Besides, the President stressed that Georgia’s votes at the UN in favor of resolutions demanding an end to the war, calling on Russia to cease attacks against civilians, and voting the country out of the Human Rights Council “sent a very important signal.”

“Now that Georgia has once again demonstrated its commitment to democracy and has just submitted the second part of the accession questionnaire, it is important that your country support the European sanctions policy, and prevent attempts by Russia to circumvent the sanctions regime in force,” President Macron said.

The French leader said he is also aware of Georgia’s “wish to consolidate the rule of law by carrying out the necessary reforms, particularly in the justice system.”

The French President also pledged support to Georgia’s sovereignty and vowed that Paris will not recognize any referendums that may take place in Russian-occupied Abkhazia and Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia.

In a brief message to President Salome Zurabishvili, Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom sent her good wishes to the people of Georgia and added that “as we overcome global challenges together, may we look to better times in the future.”

Congratulations on the Independence Day of #Georgia, our friend, neighbour and close partner in the achievement of peace and prosperity in our region. Long live Turkish-Georgian friendship! 🇹🇷🇬🇪@MFAgovge pic.twitter.com/vY0PsAXvS3 — Turkish MFA (@MFATurkiye) May 26, 2022

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in a letter to Georgian counterpart Irakli Garibashvili that Poland “will continue to support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia and its pro-Western course, including the processing of the EU membership application.”

The Polish official stressed that “at this particularly difficult time for the security of the region, domestic stabilization and reinforcing social trust are needed” in Georgia.

“I am convinced that continuing the democratic reforms in your country will be appreciated by the citizens of Georgia and the international community,” PM Morawiecki asserted.

He also pledged Poland’s readiness to support Georgia’s implementation of democratic reforms and economic development.

In his congratulatory address, EU Ambassador to Georgia Carl Hartzell said the country’s application to join the 27-member-bloc “reflects the aspirations of an overwhelming majority of its population.”

“Georgia has made a choice founded on its historical values. Now is the moment for Georgia to act decisively to demonstrate its determination on this European path,” he added.

Ambassadors of Norway, Sweden, Lithuania and Estonia, Helene Sand Andresen, Ulrik Tideström, Andrius Kalindra and Riina Kaljurand, respectively, were also among those that congratulated Georgia on the occasion.

Also Read: