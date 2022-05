Thousands of Georgians have flocked to Freedom Square and adjacent Rustaveli Avenue in downtown Tbilisi for Independence Day celebrations, to mark 104 years since the proclamation of the Democratic Republic of Georgia, following 117 years of Russian yoke.

Our own Otar Kobakhidze has captured the festivities in the capital:

