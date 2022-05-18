NATO Chief Hosts Georgian PM

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg today at his residence hosted Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili to discuss the Euro-Atlantic aspirations of Tbilisi and Russia’s war against Ukraine, the Georgian Government Administration reported.

The two officials expressed their hopes that Georgia’s progress on reforms for integration with NATO and its aspirations will be appropriately reflected in subsequent decisions of the Alliance, through political support and scaled-up practical opportunities, the press release said.

The sides also highlighted Georgia’s role as a partner of NATO, and its contribution to ensuring global peace and security in the Black Sea region, per the report.

Speaking about Russia’s aggression, PM Garibashvili reaffirmed the solidarity of the Georgian people with the Ukrainians, the press release noted.

Fruitful discussions w/the #NATO Secretary General @jensstoltenberg on security issues & the importance of 🇬🇪 – #NATO enhanced partnership. Underlined the necessity of deepening our cooperation in all possible formats for ensuring peace & stability in our region & beyond. pic.twitter.com/mrPSCZ6rWX — Irakli Garibashvili (@GharibashviliGe) May 18, 2022

Following the meeting, Secretary General Stoltenberg on his support said in a tweet that NATO “fully supports every nation’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and the right to choose its own path, including Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations.”

The Georgian PM’s reception by the Secretary General was preceded by the cancelation of the meeting earlier in the day, over unknown reasons. Later, the NATO press office announced that the meeting had been scheduled again.

PM Garibashvili is on a two-day trip to Brussels, where he has also met European Council President Charles Michel, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola and European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement, Olivér Várhelyi.

The trip comes after Georgia handed in the second, final part of its response to the EU membership questionnaire on May 10.

