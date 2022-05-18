NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomes the Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Garibashvili at NATO headquarters. March 17, 2021. Photo: nato.int
NATO Chief, Georgia PM Meeting Canceled, Reason Unknown

18/05/2022 - 13:58
The meeting between NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, set for May 18 in Brussels, has been canceled, the NATO press office reported today.

The reason for the cancelation is currently unknown.

Civil.ge has reached out to the press offices of NATO and the Georgian Government for further details. Their responses will be published if provided.

More to follow

