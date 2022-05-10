Georgia Submits EU Questionnaire’s Second Part

Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili handed over to EU Ambassador Carl Hartzell the Georgian Government’s response to the second part of the EU membership questionnaire.

“It’s my pleasure to submit to you the answers to the questionnaires,” PM Garibashvili told Hartzell while handing over the answers.

“I’m very grateful to be here, receiving the results of the hard work that you and many others have done to complete this second and final phase of the questionnaire process.”

“This will be very helpful for the European Commission to complete its work,” Hartzell concluded.

Grateful to receive answers to the second Questionnaire from the hands of @GharibashviliGE. Next step: the Opinion of the European Commission on Georgia’s EU application. pic.twitter.com/LHMCtsuK1H — Carl Hartzell (@CarlHartzellEU) May 10, 2022

Answers to the first part of the questionnaire were given to the EU on May 2.

Georgia and Moldova submitted formal applications to join the 27-member-bloc on March 3, following the suit of Ukraine, which is fighting Russia’s bloody invasion since February 24. The Georgian authorities originally planned to submit the membership bid in 2024.

Georgia, Ukraine, and Moldova are EU-associated countries, that make part of the bloc’s Eastern Partnership initiative. The three countries established the Associated Trio format in May 2021, seeking closer relations with Brussels.

Following the receipt of the filled-out questionnaire, the European Commission is expected to deliver opinions on the membership applications by the three countries to EU leaders at the June 24-25 summit.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)