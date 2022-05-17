MEPs: ‘Ungrounded’ TV Boss Verdict ‘Seriously Endangers’ Georgia’s European Future

Eight key MEPs on EU-Georgia affairs said today that Tbilisi City Court’s “groundless” guilty verdict against Mtavari Arkhi TV Director Nika Gvaramia “seriously endangers Georgia’s European future which demands commitments to democratic values, among others to freedom of media and the rule of law.”

The multipartisan, starkly-worded statement asserted that the Tbilisi Court’s ruling, delivered “without persuasive evidence represents a continuation of the deteriorating rule of law in Georgia.”

“Unfortunately, the questionable decision of the court resonates with the widespread general pattern of persecution, intimidation, and physical attacks against the representatives of critical media,” the MEPs noted.

They said the court’s decision was a result of “result of the long-overdue judicial reform, an obligation taken by the Georgian Government through the [EU-mediated] April 19 agreement but never delivered.”

“Selective justice and further deterioration of democratic institutions irreparably harm Georgia’s reputation and jeopardizes its European choice to become a candidate and eventually a member of the European Union,” the signatories asserted. “This is in stark contrast with what the people of Georgia want and deserve.”

The signatories also recalled that some of the MEPs’ concerns in 2021 over an earlier “unethical attack” Nika Gvaramia, “were met with ‘whataboutery’ arguments by the representatives of the ruling [Georgian Dream] party.”

The statement was signed by MEPs Andrius Kubilius (EPP), Anna Fotyga (ECR), Markéta Gregorová (Greens/EFA), Michael Gahler (EPP), Petras Auštrevičius (Renew), Raphaël Glucksmann (S&D), Sven Mikser (S&D) and Viola von Cramon (Greens/EFA).