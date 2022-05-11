U.S. Ambassador Slams GD over ‘Confusing’ Comments

U.S. Ambassador Kelly Degnan today said she was confused by Georgian Dream Chair Irakli Kobakhidze’s assertion — possibly hinting at the U.S. — that the delay of Credit Suisse’s payment to billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili was part of coordinated efforts from abroad to draw Georgia into war with Russia.

“I think comments that have no basis in fact, that are said in a way that creates confusion in the public are very unhelpful,” the Ambassador told reporters. “It is the kind of disinformation that I think just ends up creating confusion and ultimately dividing people.

The U.S. diplomat said she would not be able able to make any further clarifications, arguing it was unclear what the Georgian Dream leader had referred to.

“This is a time when Georgia needs to be coming together, not dividing,” Ambassador Degnan added, however. “This is a time for unity.”

As for the developments surrounding Credit Suisse, the diplomat noted that she does not have the information about what is going on inside the private bank.

After the GD chair voiced accusations yesterday of attempts from abroad to have former PM, ruling party founder Ivanishvili return to politics and make a choice “for war,” pro-Government pundits pointed accusatory fingers at the U.S., in what seemed like a coordinated campaign.

The ruling party leader today claimed that his initial accusations were not aimed at the U.S., and distanced from the statements of the GD-aligned pundits.

