Gov’t Offers Saakashvili Transfer to Private Clinic

Justice Minister Rati Bregadze said today the Government will offer jailed former President Mikheil Saakashvili a transfer to the private clinic Vivamedi for examination to prevent any “possible complications” to his health.

The development comes amid concerns about the worsening condition of the ex-President’s health, with calls mounting on the Georgian Dream Government to transfer Saakashvili for treatment abroad. MORE

In a press briefing today, Minister Bregadze said that Saakashvili has “certain medical problems,” without providing more specifics.

If transferred to the private clinic, doctors would examine the former President and treat him accordingly if needed, the Justice Minister noted.

Besides, the Minister reiterated that Saakashvili, currently in Rustavi Prison, refuses to take some of his prescribed medicine, “essentially refusing the complete treatment with his own decision.”

He also claimed that the former President only selectively consumes food, “endangering his own health.”

“As a responsible state, we always act in the best interests of the health and life of any human being,” the Minister added, continuing on the Government’s decision to offer the transfer.

Brushing aside the opposition United National Movement party’s demand to transfer the ex-President for treatment abroad, Minister Bregadze asserted “Georgia has many professional and highly qualified doctors.”

In the latest evaluation, the group of experts assembled by the Public Defender to monitor Saakashvili’s health said on April 27 that the ex-President was suffering from “protein starvation,” with his health further deteriorating since January.

Maia Sandu, President of Moldova, was the latest among the international community to express concern over “worrying reports on Mikheil Saakashvili’s deteriorating health” on May 6.

