Tbilisi Denounces S. Ossetian Polls

The Georgian Foreign Ministry has rejected as illegitimate “presidential runoffs” in Russian-occupied Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia, held on May 8.

The Foreign Ministry on May 9 dubbed the polls as an “illegal action that contradicts the fundamental principles and norms of international law and blatantly violates Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.”

It asserted that any polls coming amid the Russian occupation will not have legal consequences.

Tbilisi also pointed out that “hundreds of thousands of internally displaced persons and refugees expelled from their homes as a result of ethnic cleansing of Georgians in Abkhazia and Tskhinvali regions are still hampered to safe and dignified return home, and fundamental rights and freedoms of people on the ground are blatantly violated.”

The Foreign Ministry also called on Moscow to respect Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and fulfill its obligations under the EU-mediated August 12, 2008 ceasefire deal.

It further called on the international community “to duly assess and react on the actions directed against sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia.”

