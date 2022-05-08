NATO Concerned Over Georgia’s ‘Stalled’ Reforms

NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, Javier Colomina told Georgia’s government-critical Formula TV that the Alliance is “concerned with level of implementation of the reforms we have been requesting” from Tbilisi.

Per Colomina, during his recent meetings with Georgian officials in Tbilisi in late April, he made clear that “as much as we consider Georgia a very valued partner, and we are very satisfied with bilateral relationship, practical cooperation and level of political dialogue with Georgia,” these reform-related concerns exist among the Alliance and the Allies.

“I mentioned to my [Georgian] interlocutors that the rhythm of implementation of the reforms is not the one we want to see,” the NATO official said.

He said “those reforms have been requested in many ways, lastly in the annual national plan. We mentioned set of 10 recommendations, the basic ones are the reforms on the judicial reform, electoral reform, and security sector oversight.”

“In the last year, year-and-half, things have been stalled and we are concerned, as an Alliance and the Allies themselves,” Colomina noted.

According to the Secretary General’s Special Representative, “one of the things Georgia needs to do is to recover the path of reforms, to regain that title of the champion of reforms, that Georgia had up to couple of years – three years – ago.”

“Political polarization is not helping, the atmosphere there is in your internal politics does not help,” he added.

