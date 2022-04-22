Georgian PM, Austrian Chancellor Speak Over the Phone

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer spoke over the phone today, discussing among others Georgia’s European and Euro-Atlantic integration, the deepening of bilateral ties and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“Irakli Garibashvili stressed the importance of the support [of partners] on the path to European integration and expressed hopes that the Republic of Austria will stand by Georgia on the path to membership,” said the Georgian Government’s press release.

PM Garibashvili also informed the Austrian Chancellor that Georgia will hand over the self-assessment questionnaire to the European Union in May.

“The Prime Minister noted that Georgia continues to provide both humanitarian and political support to Ukrainian friends on both bilateral and multilateral levels,” it added.

On his part, Chancellor Nehammer wrote on Twitter that during the phone call he emphasized Austria’s full support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“My trip to Ukraine and Russia was also a topic,” he added.