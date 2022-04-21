Georgian, Chinese FMs Speak on Phone

Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi spoke over the phone on April 20 to discuss among others trade and economic cooperation.

The two chief diplomats also discussed China’s humanitarian aid to Georgia during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Georgian Foreign Ministry reported.

According to the report, the Chinese Foreign Minister also reaffirmed China’s “unwavering support” for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

A press release delivered by the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that FM Wang Yi highlighted the importance of Georgia’s geographical location and expressed Beijing’s readiness to deepen ties with Tbilisi to “jointly promote peaceful development, safeguard international fairness and justice.”

Besides, the statement noted that China “respects the development path independently chosen by the Georgian side and welcomes Georgia’s early accession to global development initiatives.”

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)