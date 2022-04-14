Georgian FM Visits Czech Republic

Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili is paying his first bilateral visit to the Czech Republic, where already met today European Affairs Minister Mikuláš Bek.

The Foreign Ministry said key topics of discussion for the Georgian side were the upcoming Czech presidency of the Council of the European Union and Georgia’s response to the 27-member-bloc membership questionnaire.

The two officials also discussed Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and existing security challenges in the region, the Ministry added.

Minister Bek vowed that the Czech Republic will prioritize the Associated Trio countries — Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova — during its EU presidency, the Foreign Ministry noted.

Delighted to pay my 1st bilateral visit in the capacity of FM to our close friend – the Czech Republic. Had an insightful meeting with @MikulasBek, Minister for European Affairs, to discuss 🇬🇪's endeavors for 🇪🇺 integration. Looking fwd to working closely for enhancing🇬🇪🇨🇿 bonds. pic.twitter.com/F3e3Be0HpY — Ilia Darchiashvili (@iliadarch) April 14, 2022

The Georgian Foreign Ministry said yesterday that top diplomat Darchiashvili’s trip to Prague would span April 13-14.

During the visit, FM Darchiashvili is also set to meet Czech counterpart Jan Lipavský and Markéta Pekarová Adamová, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of the Czech Parliament.

