Глава МИД Грузии находится с визитом в Чехии

Delighted to pay my 1st bilateral visit in the capacity of FM to our close friend — the Czech Republic. Had an insightful meeting with @MikulasBek, Minister for European Affairs, to discuss 🇬🇪's endeavors for 🇪🇺 integration. Looking fwd to working closely for enhancing🇬🇪🇨🇿 bonds. pic.twitter.com/F3e3Be0HpY