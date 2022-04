Kove Returns to Abkhaz Cabinet as ‘Culture Minister’

Former top diplomat Daur Kove, 43, returns to the cabinet of occupied Abkhazia as “minister of culture.”

Abkhaz leader Aslan Bzhania signed the relevant decree on April 6.

Kove, long serving chief diplomat, left the cabinet in November, after Bzhania replaced him with 31-year-old Inal Ardzinba, former Kremlin official.

Since then Kove served as the deputy chair of the region’s security council.