Swedish and Georgian Defense Ministers Peter Hultqvist and Juansher Burchuladze meet. Photo: Defense Ministry of Georgia
Swedish Defense Minister Visits Tbilisi

06/04/2022 - 18:26
Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist met Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili and his counterpart Juansher Burchuladze today in Tbilisi.

The discussions between Minister Hultqvist and President Zurabishvili covered Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and Swedish-Georgian defense cooperation, the Defense Ministry of Sweden tweeted

Meanwhile, regional security environment, existing challenges in this context and Russia’s war against Ukraine were the topic of discussion in the Swedish Defense Minister’s meeting with his Georgian counterpart.

The Ministers  stressed that Russia’s actions in Ukraine grossly violate fundamental principles and norms of international law and threaten Euro-Atlantic security, the Georgian Defense Ministry reported.

They also touched upon existing cooperation in defense and stressed the need for further deepening partnerships in bilateral and multilateral formats.

“Amid the current challenges, the visit by Swedish Defense Minister in Georgia once again highlights the strategic importance of Georgia for Europe, Euro-Atlantic security,” Defense Minister Burchuladze said in brief remarks about the meeting. 

