Georgian Speaker Meets Armenian Leaders

Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili, visiting Yerevan on April 5-6, has met Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Meeting with President Khachaturyan on April 5, Speaker Papuashvili stressed the importance of cooperation in the South Caucasus, the Georgian Parliament’s press service reported.

In this regard, he highlighted Georgia’s Peaceful Neighborhood Initiative, envisaging for Tbilisi to host an international gathering which would include Armenia, Azerbaijan, the U.S. and the EU to facilitate dialogue and confidence-building in the South Caucasus.

Meanwhile, the Armenian official’s administration said that in the context of regional security, President Khachaturyan “presented Armenia’s long-standing efforts to establish peace, underscoring the issue of defending the rights of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh.”

Also on April 5, Speaker Papuashvili and PM Pashinyan discussed cooperation between the two countries and existing security risks and challenges in the region, the Parliament’s press service stated.

“I think that the Armenian-Georgian relations are in a unique period, we can see new dynamics, new mood, new perspectives at the political level,” PM Pashinyan told the Georgian parliamentary chairperson during the meeting.

The Armenian PM further expressed his hope that Tbilisi and Yerevan will attain closer institutional cooperation through “high-level and intensive political relations.”

Speaker Papuashvili has previously met his Armenian counterpart Alen Simonyan as part of the two-day trip. He is also set to sit down with Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and the leader of Armenia’s Apostolic Church, Catholicos Karekin II.

