Garibashvili on Georgia-U.S. Partnership

In his address to a ceremony marking 30 years of diplomatic relations between Georgia and the U.S., Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has said “Georgia-U.S. relationship is as strong as ever.”

“Ever since that day, the United States has stood with us as our most steadfast partner and reliable friend,” the Georgian Prime Minister stated on March 24.

PM Garibashvili reaffirmed “Georgia’s unshakeable commitment to stand with our most important friend and strategic partner, the United States of America.”

“Together we will defend democracy and freedom around the world, and we are grateful for your immense contributions to our partnership,” he noted.

“Although geographically distant, we share common bonds and shared values,” PM Garibashvili stated.

He said Georgia and U.S. continue to strengthen ties by working closely together, “whether on the battlefields of distant lands or in working to strengthen my country’s democratic institutions, defense capabilities, and economic growth.”

In his words, “our friendship is based on shared values and common interests, and we are absolutely committed to further enhancing this robust partnership between our countries across all areas of cooperation.”

“Georgia remains a loyal friend and reliable ally for the United States of America in our region and beyond,” the Prime Minister stressed.

PM Garibashvili said in the years ahead “we aim to deepen the value-based process of Georgia’s European and Euro-Atlantic integration and continue to strengthen our democratic institutions and rule of law.”

“Advancing Georgia on the NATO membership path is the most viable solution to the extremely challenging security environment Georgia and our Allies face in the region.”

The Prime Minister also remarked that thanks in large part to U.S. support and generous assistance throughout three decades, “Georgia today is a well-functioning democracy, with an open, vibrant economy that is firmly on the path of European and Euro-Atlantic integration.”

Prime Minister Garibashvili also took a note that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has allocated over 1.8 billion USD to the people Georgia throughout these years.

The celebratory event in the Palace of State Ceremonies (former Presidential Palace in Tbilisi’s Avlabari neighborhood) was also attended by Deputy PM/Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani, U.S. Ambassador Kelly Degnan and USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman, among others.