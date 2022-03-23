Georgia Gets Paxlovid COVID Pills

Georgia has become the first country in the region to receive the initial shipment of Paxlovid, Pfizer’s oral anti-viral pills for COVID treatment.

The Georgian Health Ministry reported yesterday that Paxlovid use will be prioritized for COVID patients experiencing mild or moderate illness and are at risk of becoming more serious ill, including elderly and people with chronic diseases.

The Ministry said the five-day treatment course should start immediately after patient tests positive for coronavirus.

Personal doctors treating COVID patients will be tasked to decide on prescription.

Paxlovid was authorized by the Food and Drug Administration of the U.S. (FDA) as well as European Medicines Agency (EMA).

EMA said Paxlovid significantly reduced hospitalizations or deaths in patients who have at least one underlying condition putting them at risk of severe COVID-19. The safety profile of Paxlovid was favourable and side effects were generally mild, it added.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)