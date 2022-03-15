Georgian, Turkish FMs Hold Phone Talk

Georgian Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani held on March 14 a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu to discuss Russia’s war against Ukraine and its implications on regional security.

The top Georgian diplomat said that with the Turkish FM he emphasized the importance of the international community’s engagement and Turkey’s mediation efforts for dialogue and ending the war in Ukraine.

The Georgian Foreign Ministry reported that the diplomats focused on specific security challenges faced by Georgia, including the situation in Russian-occupied Abkhazia and Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia.

As per the same report, Minister Çavuşoğlu on his part reaffirmed Turkey’s unwavering support for Georgia’s territorial integrity and Euro-Atlantic aspirations and condemned the “parliamentary vote” held by Kremlin-backed authorities in Abkhazia on March 12.

