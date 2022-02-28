FM Zalkaliani, Senior UK Diplomat Hold Phone Talk

Georgia’s Vice Prime Minister, Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani today spoke over the phone with James Cleverly, Minister of State for Europe and North America in the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office.

The two diplomats discussed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as well as the geopolitical situation in Europe, the Georgian Foreign Ministry reported. The parties highlighted the importance of bilateral strategic partnership and stressed the need to deepen future cooperation.

The officials also noted that Moscow’s aggression against Ukraine echoes the 2008 Russo-Georgian war and is another attempt by Russia to divide the work into the spheres of interest, according to the Ministry.

FM Zalkaliani stressed the importance of the consolidated and consistent stance of the international community in responding to the violations of fundamental principles of international law by Russia in Ukraine.

The UK diplomat on his part said that London is aware of the challenges Georgia faces and stressed that the country is not alone amid heightened threats, according to the report.

Read Also:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)