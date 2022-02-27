Zalkaliani Talks Ukraine on Phone with EU, French Counterparts

On February 26, Georgia’s Vice Prime Minister, Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani spoke over the phone with top European diplomat Josep Borrell and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, with talks focusing on Russia’s armed attack on Ukraine.

Georgian Foreign Ministry said during the conversation with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, the EU’s strong and unwavering support for Georgia was reaffirmed.

“The sides highlighted the special attention the European Union and its Member States pay to their partner – Georgia, especially in the light of the ongoing military aggression in Ukraine,” the Foreign Ministry added.

During the talk, the Ministry said, “it was highlighted that Georgia aligns itself with the political statements of the EU and international organizations regarding the situation in Ukraine.“

The sides recalled Russia’s military intervention into Georgia in 2008 and the harsh effects of occupation and the difficult humanitarian and security environment on the ground, which Georgia is still struggling to cope with,” Georgia’s Foreign Ministry concluded.

On his part, Josep Borrell tweeted: “The EU stands with Ukraine, and it’s Eastern partners.”

Discussing events in Ukraine with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves le Drian, Foreign Minister Zalkaliani “highlighted the importance of the international community’s consistent and firm response to Russia’s violation of the fundamental principles of international law.”

“The sides noted with particular concern the casualties among the civilian population,” noted the Foreign Ministry of Georgia.

According to the same report, “the French Foreign Minister reaffirmed his government’s full solidarity with Ukraine and Georgia and their unconditional support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the two countries.”

The Ministers, as per the Georgian MFA, also stressed the importance for Russia to fulfill its international obligations, including under the August 12, 2008 ceasefire agreement between Georgia and Russia, mediated by French EU Presidency.

Georgia’s Foreign Ministry also said that the top French diplomat expressed hopes over continuing the Georgian-French strategic dialogue and that Tbilisi will host the Dimitri Amilakhvari format talks in the second half of 2022.