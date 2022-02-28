Presidential palace in Tbilisi on Atoneli street. Photo: FB/Salome Zourabichvili
Georgian President, Dutch PM Speak Over Phone

28/02/2022 - 10:55
Georgia’s President Salome Zurabishvili said on February 27 she had “a very substantial talk” with the Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte.

According to the Georgian President, discussion focused on developments in Ukraine, “support to President Zelensky and European perspectives for Ukraine and Georgia.”

Prime Minister Rutte tweeted on his part that in phone calls with President Zurabishvili and Moldova’s Maia Sandu, he reiterated the Netherlands’ support for the territorial integrity of Moldova and Georgia.

