Georgian President, Dutch PM Speak Over Phone

Georgia’s President Salome Zurabishvili said on February 27 she had “a very substantial talk” with the Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte.

According to the Georgian President, discussion focused on developments in Ukraine, “support to President Zelensky and European perspectives for Ukraine and Georgia.”

Prime Minister Rutte tweeted on his part that in phone calls with President Zurabishvili and Moldova’s Maia Sandu, he reiterated the Netherlands’ support for the territorial integrity of Moldova and Georgia.