Another Russian Opposition Politician Allegedly Refused Georgia Entry

Another Russian opposition politician, Andrey Davydov, has claimed he was barred from entering Georgia “without explanation.”

Davydov on February 15 tweeted a photo of what appears to be the Georgian Interior Ministry’s decision “on the refusal to issue a Georgian visa at Georgian state border or denial of entry to Georgia.”

He claimed he has not broken any laws and the decision to refuse his entry was a “purely political decision” on part of the Georgian authorities. The opposition politician speculated that Moscow has possibly provided a list of Russian citizens whose admission and stay in Georgia it “considers undesirable.”

Recalling his interaction with border authorities, Davydov claimed when guards entered his information on their device a certain notification popped up and they went to make a call to Tbilisi, “where the decision [on the refusal] was made.”

The politician also claimed that all the other Russian citizens made it past the border without hindrances.

Davydov did not specify in his tweet from where he was trying to enter Georgia.

Civil.ge reached out to the Interior Ministry for confirmation of Davydov’s claims on February 16, but still awaits a comment as of yet.

The alleged refusal of Davydov’s entry follows that of Igor Efremov, a libertarian politician, opposition leader Dmitry Gudkov, and Lyubov Sobol, a key ally of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Davydov was formerly a member of Alliance of the Greens and Social Democrats, which united several opposition outfits in 2014, alongside then-Duma member Dmitry Gudkov and his father Gennady Gudkov. Civil.ge could not immediately identify Davydov’s current political affiliations.

