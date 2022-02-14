Opposition Elects Chair in Hung Zugdidi Sakrebulo

All 25 opposition deputies elected For Georgia’s Giga Parulava as the new chairperson of Zugdidi Municipality Sakrebulo.

45-member Zugdidi Sakrebulo includes 22 deputies from the United National Movement, 3 members of ex-PM Giorgi Gakharia’s For Georgia party, and 20 councilors from Georgian Dream, the ruling party.

The Georgian Dream deputies did not participate in today’s voting.

Giga Parulava served as the First Deputy Mayor of Zugdidi Municipality between July 2019 and March 2021. He resigned after Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia quit the Government and the ruling Georgian Dream party earlier in February 2021. Before that, in 2017-2019, he was the head of Procurement Services at the Zugdidi Municipality Council and City Hall.

After the vote, the freshly elected chair thanked councilors casting ballots in his favor for taking the “step to end the crisis.” Parulava said that the position was not a “comfort zone” for him but a “responsibility” to the city and voters.

Given that no single party holds the majority in the Zugdidi Sakrebulo, Parulava hoped that the town would become an example of “a new political culture” and collaboration.

He also called on the Sakrebulo deputies to rise above party interests and take actions in the interests of the town.

For his part, Georgian Dream councilor Otar Kadaria called the development in the Zugdidi Sakrebulo a “political theater” and “another political wedding” between For Georgia and the United National Movement.

He also said that the GD councilors would support matters presented by opposition members of the Sakrebulo to a vote, provided it benefited the municipality. Kadaria, however, doubted prospects of it ever happening.

Civil activists protest against the new chairman

Parulava’s election has also stirred criticism, as the newly elected chair was reminded about the controversies surrounding Giorgi Gakharia’s tenure as Interior Minister, including the violent dispersal of protesters on June 20-21, 2019 and the death of Ia Kerzaia, the principal of N6 Public School in Zugdidi, who was reportedly pressured to join the Presidential campaign of GD-backed Salome Zurabishvili.

Natia Letodiani, daughter of one of the victims of the June 20 dispersal, at the voting session today, dubbed the election of Giorgi Gakharia’s teammate to the chairmanship a “shame” for the town.

According to her, neither the Georgian Dream, nor the UNM, nor For Georgia have the moral right to speak about Temirlan Machalikashvili, Ia Kerzaia, and the June 20 events. “I am very interested in what the opposition has to say to their voters,” she addressed the opposition councilors.

The son of late Ia Kerzaia, Bachana Shengelia, also called Parulava’s election “extremely wrong” and “harmful” for the town and its supporters. Kerzaia’s family believes the political pressure on the principal led to her death.

“One should not make deals with criminals; one should not compromise on morality! We will be the ones reaping the consequences of this decision very soon,” he said, calling the development “very disappointing.”

Zugdidi Sakrebulo is the fourth local council after Rustavi, Tsalenjikha and Chkhorotsku, that elected For Georgia member as a chair with the opposition’s backing.

To date, in two other municipalities – in the hung Senaki and Batumi Sakrebulos – the councilors still have not elected their chairs.

This article was last updated at 19:55.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)