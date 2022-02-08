Lukashenko Knows How to Act on Abkhazia, S. Ossetia, Says Kremlin

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko knows what he needs to do regarding Abkhazia, Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia, and Crimea.

“Apparently, our ally and partner will independently make a decision when it considers it appropriate,” Russian news agency TASS quoted today Peskov as saying.

“There appears to be no need for additional signals,” Peskov noted.

Stressing that “there is a de jure and de facto situation,” the Kremlin spokesperson asserted “there are the states of Abkhazia and South Ossetia recognized by the Russian Federation, we have diplomatic relations with them. And there is the Russian region of Crimea, it is an integral part of the Russian Federation.”

Lukashenko is “well aware” of this reality, the news agency cited Peskov as adding.

Alexander Lukashenko yesterday did not rule out recognizing the independence of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali regions and Moscow’s annexation of Crimea “as long as I understand and President [Vladimir Putin] tells me there is a need for it.”

Lukashenko questioned however whether there was “some kind of vital necessity” for recognizing the independence of the two Russian-occupied regions.

