French Development Agency Approves EUR 30 Million Loan for Georgia

The French Development Agency (AFD) will disburse a EUR 30 million policy-based loan to support Georgia’s Sustainable Water Supply and Sanitation Sector Development Program.

According to the AFD’s press release, delivered by the French Embassy in Tbilisi today, the program aims to assist Georgia in improving the governance and institutional capacity of its water supply and sanitation sector.

The French support, apart from the loan, will also include technical assistance in the form of a EUR 500,000 grant, provided through the Fund for Technical Expertise and Experience Transfers (FEXTE).

Finance Minister Lasha Khutsishvili and AFD Regional Director for Eurasia Cécile Couprie on January 28 signed a credit facility agreement for Georgia to receive the funds.

The AFD’s assistance will co-finance the second tranche of the Asian Development Bank’s policy-based loan approved for Georgia in 2020.

Back then, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) authorized USD 150 mln in loans to upgrade water supply and sanitation services in Georgia, issuing a USD 130 mln policy-based loan and a USD 20 mln project loan.

