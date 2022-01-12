New Deputy Education Minister Appointed

The Education Ministry announced on January 11 that Tamar Makharashvili has been appointed as the First Deputy Minister, replacing Ekaterine Dgebuadze who will move on to work at the United States Agency for International Development.

The Ministry said Makharashvili in her capacity will oversee pre-school and general education, as well as the National Center for Teacher’s Professional Development and the Office of Resource Officers of Educational Institutions.

Before becoming the Deputy Minister, Makharashvili had served as the Director of the National Center For Educational Quality Enhancement since 2019. Prior to that, she had also served as the Director of the Health Ministry’s Agency for State Care and as the Deputy Minister at the now-dissolved Ministries of Diaspora Issues and of Refugees and Accommodation.

She also holds a Master’s Degree in Hebrew Philology from Tbilisi State University.

As for other personnel decisions, Deputy Minister Tamar Kitiashvili quit her position and was tapped to lead the Vocational Skills Agency, a joint venture of the Ministry and the Georgian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.