GD Initiative to Dissolve State Inspector’s Service Stirs Controversy

The ruling Georgian Dream party’s initiative to dissolve the State Inspector’s Service, a state body to monitor personal data protection and probe abuse of power, has stirred controversy in Georgia and triggered criticism from the civil society and the opposition.

As per the initiative, the Parliament would establish two new separate bodies tasked with probing abuse of power by officials and law enforcement and monitoring data privacy.

The development comes as the State Inspector’s Service is probing possible inhuman treatment of jailed ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili during his forced transfer in November from the Rustavi prison to the Gldani penitentiary clinic. The agency has also found that the Justice Ministry and the Special Penitentiary Service violated Georgia’s data protection legislation by airing several controversial footages of Saakashvili.

GD chair Irakli Kobakhidze argued on December 25 that “replacing one agency with two” would not harm or diminish the authority of either of the State Inspector’s current functions. Instead, he maintained the new bill would increase the investigative capacities of the proposed separate agency to probe abuse of power.

The GD leader stressed that the two current functions of the Inspector’s Service are unrelated to each other, and it is a “conflict of interest” to have the two mandates under one agency. According to Kobakhidze, separating the two functions was also a recommendation of civil society.

The ruling party lawmakers are set to table the bill at the legislature today.

State Inspector Londa Toloraia slams the proposal

In a briefing today, State Inspector Londa Toloraia argued that the GD lawmakers are trying to “punish” the agency for being “independent, scrupulous, law-abiding” as well as for its decisions delivered against other state bodies.

“This is a very scary precedent not only for the State Inspector’s Service but for the entire country,” she highlighted, adding that the move would endanger any elected official and create a sense of instability. “This fact is a message to every civil servant, that they could one day be left jobless for doing their work scrupulously.”

She rebuffed GD chair Irakli Kobakhidze’s argument that the ruling party merely plans to separate the Inspector’s Service into two agencies. “With the bill, the service is not being reorganized, it is getting liquidated,” the State Inspector noted.

According to Toloraia, the bill does not envisage retaining the current staff of the Service in the two new agencies. “The Georgian Parliament decided to send us all home,” she stressed.

As for MP Kobakhidze’s claim that the powers of the proposed new investigative body would be wider, the State Inspector argued that the bill envisages allowing it to probe several criminal offences “that in practice almost never occur” in the context of crimes by officials and civil servants.

Also, the State Inspector highlighted that while GD chair Kobakhidze argued the initiative was based on the civil society’s recommendation to keep the two functions separate, the ruling party dismissed the same suggestion in 2018, when establishing the Service.

Toloraia said she believes it could not be coincidental that the ruling party unveiled the proposal during the holiday season, when the “vast majority of representatives of the international [organizations] and diplomatic corps are not in Georgia.” Meanwhile, the State Inspector said she was on maternity leave when the initiative was introduced.

“The Parliament, instead of helping strengthen the service, began a very dangerous process of expedited dissolution of the agency,” Toloraia highlighted.

Civil society condemns “arbitrary” law

Seventeen local civil society organizations on December 26 stressed that preparing such a draft legislation without including any stakeholders in the process is “extremely problematic and represents legislative arbitrariness.”

The watchdogs argued that the ruling GD party aims to establish its influence over an independent institution with the proposal, a suspicion they said is supported by the State Inspector’s Office being vocal against wrongdoings by law enforcement agencies and holding the Justice Ministry and the Special Penitentiary Service accountable for disseminating personal data and footage of jailed ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili.

“A bill that aims to abolish an independent institution and ending the State Inspector’s term before it is over, is nothing but political payback against an institution that as an exception managed to more or less gain public confidence over the past years,” the joint statement highlighted.

The watchdogs also referred to the third sector’s initial recommendation not to join the data privacy and investigative functions under one agency, arguing that observing the State Inspector’s Service makes it clear that having both powers at once presented “no flaws in practice.”

Meanwhile, the CSOs highlighted that both the third sector and the international partners of Georgia assess the independence and impartiality of the State Inspector’s Service positively.

Instead of dissolving the agency, the watchdogs asserted that Georgia should further strengthen the State Inspector’s Service, widen its authority and increase its independence from the prosecution when carrying out investigations.

Opposition critical of the proposal

Former President Mikheil Saakashvili on December 25 linked the potential dismantling of the service to the Inspector’s investigation into the case of his alleged torture and inhuman treatment by the Penitentiary Service.

Besides, Saakashvili alleged that another reason for the development was that the Inspector has full footage of his transfer from Rustavi prison to Gladi prison hospital that according to him shows “much more brutal treatment,” compared to the collaged version released by the penitentiary.

“The expected conclusion of the State Inspector would provide a solid basis for my immediate release by the Strasbourg court,” Saakashvili said.

MP Khatia Dekanoidze of the United National Movement echoed the sentiment, arguing that GD wants to get rid of Londa Toloraia due to the recent developments, including her “objective investigation” into Mikheil Saakashvili’s treatment.

Meanwhile, MP Mikheil Daushvili of ex-PM Giorgi Gakharia’s For Georgia party noted that GD “needs a completely party-controlled person in this position merely for the sake of maintaining power.”

MP Ana Natsvlishvili of Lelo concurred arguing that “the Georgian Dream is wary and can not stand any institution or person who might voice positions that are to some degree independent and disobedient to it.”

Background about the State Inspector’s Service

The Georgian parliament adopted the Law on the State Inspector Service in July 2018. Its enactment was initially planned from January 1, 2019, but was postponed first till July 1 and later till November.

The Service assumed its data protection function on May 10, 2019 and its investigative mandate on November 1.

Currently, Londa Toloraia is serving a six-year term as the State Inspector after being confirmed by the Parliament on June 11, 2019.

Also Read: