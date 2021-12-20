EU Launches Eastern Partnership Trade Helpdesk

Eastern Partnership Trade Helpdesk, a new tool aiming to support trade and investment between the EaP countries and the EU, has been launched after the 6th EaP Summit in Brussels.

The Helpdesk, introduced on December 16, will open new opportunities for importers and exporters in the EaP states and the EU, and support micro, small and medium enterprises in identifying potential partners and checking necessary requirements and procedures.

Olivér Várhelyi, Neighbourhood and Enlargement commissioner called the platform “a practical way to provide help and support recovery, resilience and reform.” He added that the EU is trying to boost economic ties between the EU and the EaP region and make it easier for SMEs to trade with the 27-member-bloc.

Valdis Dombrovskis, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission, also Trade Commissioner on his part highlighted that EU accounts for almost a third of EaP countries’ trade, while the latter, as a whole, are among the bloc’s top ten trading partners. He argued the initiative would further bolster trade and investment ties.

The freshly-launched web platform revolves around three core modules, identifying opportunities, market information, and help center. The first one will allow users to compare trade performance and potential trade of the product in the region and with the EU, by market and sector. This will help users spot promising options to trade in the region and with the EU.

The market information module provides users an overview of the market access conditions they need to comply with to sell their products to the chosen market. It can also connect users with the relevant partners in their country or the destination market.

The Help Center will guide the users through effective use of the platform, including finding additional resources and contacting relevant local agencies to answer their potential questions.

Funded by the EU under the EU4Business initiative, the EaP Trade Helpdesk is designed and implemented by the International Trade Center, a multilateral agency that has a mandate under the World Trade Organization and the United Nations.

