Tbilisi Skips 3+3 Platform Meeting in Moscow

Georgia did not attend the first meeting of the so-called 3+3 regional cooperation platform, pushed by Moscow and Ankara in the aftermath of the second Nagorno-Karabakh war.

The inaugural meeting was held in the Russian capital on December 10, under the co-chairmanship of Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, Azerbaijani Deputy FM Khalaf Khalafov, Armenian Deputy FM Vahe Gevorgyan, Turkish Deputy FM Sedat Önal, as well as Director General of the Iranian MFA Alireza Haghighian.

“The representatives of the five countries expressed interest in Georgia joining the platform, for which the door remains open,” said the Russian Foreign Ministry (MID) in the press statement on December 10.

The MID also noted that at the meeting the parties discussed “the development of multifaceted regional cooperation,” including trade, economy, transport, and cultural-humanitarian issues.

The Georgian Foreign Ministry earlier reiterated the position that Georgia is not considering participation in the platform together with the Russian Federation, which occupies two Georgian regions of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali/South Ossetia.

