Russian MFA Notes Tbilisi’s ‘Contradictory Statements’ on 3+3 Platform

Speaking of Georgia’s position on the so called 3+3 platform, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said “we are hearing contradictory statements from Tbilisi concerning its participation in this consultative platform.”

“But this is the position of a sovereign country,” Spokesperson Zakharova stated at a news briefing on November 10.

Noting that Moscow proceeds “from the assumption that 3+3 format is in the interests of all nations in the region,” the Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said “it is high time we put the plans to launch this format into practice.”

Earlier, during her November 3 news briefing, Spokesperson Zakharova also commented on the platform, saying that “the multilateral regional cooperation meets the interests of all prospective participants in this format. We believe that if launched it would help boost trust between the states, overcome existing differences and tap the region’s economic and transport potential.”

The proposal for the 3+3 platform, including three South Caucasian states of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia, as well as their neighbors Iran, Russia and Turkey, has been pushed forward by Moscow and Ankara in the aftermath of 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War.

The Foreign Ministry of Georgia, in October 9 missive to Civil.ge, reiterated its “repeatedly stated position that Georgia is not considering participation in the 3+3 format together with the Russian Federation.”

