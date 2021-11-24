Future German Coalition on Georgia, Eastern Partnership

In their coalition deal unveiled today, German Social Democrats, the Greens and Free Democrats said, among others, that the new government will work together with the EU and its member states “to further develop the Eastern Partnership.”

“States such as Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia that are striving to join the EU should be able to move closer through consistent reforms based on the rule of law and market economy,” said the document, titled Dare to Make More Progress: Alliance for Freedom, Justice and Sustainability.

The document added that “we will react decisively and reliably to democratic upheavals and be a partner to the democratic movements. We want to simplify the exchange between civil society [organizations] through targeted visa facilitation.”

Social Democrat Olaf Scholtz is slated for succeeding center-right Angela Merkel, who served 16 years as German Chancellor.

