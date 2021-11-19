CSOs Slam Gov’t Over Refusing to Approve OECD Anti-Corruption Report

Three Georgian civil society organizations – Transparency international Georgia, Institute for Development of Freedom of Information and the Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association – have slammed the Government over refusing to approve the report on anti-corruption environment in Georgia drafted by the Anti-Corruption Network of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD/ACN).

The CSOs said the government demanded additional time to amend the text of the report, which was prepared as part of the fifth round of monitoring by the OECD/ACN (using a new pilot methodology) and which studied the country’s anti-corruption environment, including the existence of risks of high-level corruption.

In their joint November 19 statement, the civil society outfits accused the government delegation to address the authors of the documents with non-constructive and con-collegial statements during the October 26 plenary of OECD / ACN. “This step of the Georgian authorities causes a serious damage to the country’s external image and to its long-standing productive relationship with the OECD/ACN.”

The watchdogs said the Georgian government’s refusal to approve the OECD / ACN report damages Georgia’s reputation and contradicts the constitutionally reinforced will of the Georgian people to build a European, democratic, corruption-free country with an independent judiciary.

The joint statement also lambasted the government over what they called stalled implementation of anti-corruption reforms in Georgia in recent years.

The Interagency Anti-Corruption Coordination Council, which is responsible for determining, monitoring, and assessing the country’s anti-corruption policy, as well as for fulfillment of international recommendations, last met two years ago, CSOs noted, adding that as of the end of 2021, the Anti-Corruption Action Plan for 2021-22 is yet to be approved and The Open Government Partnership (OGP) reform has been stalled for two years as well.

“All of the above indicates that combating corruption is no longer a priority for the country’s authorities,” CSOs concluded.

