Saakashvili Temporarily Loses Consciousness

Hunger-striking Mikheil Saakashvili temporarily lost consciousness on November 18 and is under intensive care at the Gldani prison hospital, an anesthesiologist-resuscitator, Guliko Kiliptari confirmed.

She said that Saakashvili had high blood pressure but the dynamics of his blood flow are now normal. She noted the ex-President’s oxygen levels and breathing parameters are normal as well.

Saakashvili’s lawyer, Beka Basilaia told journalists at about 18:20, on November 18 that Saakashvili had lost consciousness and collapsed following a meeting with his lawyers.

Nearly an hour after the report, at 19:08, Special Penitentiary Service published a brief statement saying Saakashvili’s condition was stable, adding a physician would brief journalists shortly.

At around 19:40, the emergency physician came out to speak with reporters gathered outside the prison clinic. Kiliptari, a doctor of the Republican Hospital, said was visiting the penitentiary hospital for a consultation with the ex-President.

Pressed by journalists about Saakashvili’s fate had she not been there, Kiliptari asserted that an emergency brigade remains on duty at the prison hospital and would have treated the inmate accordingly.

