NATO JFTC Commander Concludes Georgia Visit

Commander of NATO Joint Force Training Center (JFTC), Major General Norbert Wagner has concluded a three-day visit to Georgia.

NATO JFTC announced on November 10 that during the trip Major General Wagner held meetings with Deputy Chief of Georgian Defense Forces, Major General Zaza Chkhaidze and the leadership of the NATO-Georgia Joint Training and Evaluation Center (JTEC). He also visited Georgia’s national interagency exercise DIDGORI-21.

The purpose of Major General Wagner’s trip was to discuss the upcoming 2022 NATO-Georgia military exercise, and see how the partnership between the JFTC and JTEC bolsters Georgia’s interoperability with the Alliance, according to the NATO JFTC.

The statement followed that after the JFTC and JTEC signed a partnership agreement in December 2020, cooperation between the centers has transitioned to a new level, “where we can continue working together under a broader framework of collaboration.”

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Georgian leadership inaugurated the NATO-Georgia Joint Training and Evaluation Center (JTEC) in 2015. The center is part of the Substantial NATO-Georgia Package (SNGP) is designed for the training of Georgian, NATO, and its partner nations’ troops.

