NATO Commander Concluded Georgia Visit

General Erhard Bühler, Commander of NATO Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum has visited Georgia on March 3-4.

As part of his visit on March 3, Commander Bühler met with Georgian Deputy Defense Minister Lela Chikovani. At the meeting Chikovani and Bühler discussed Georgia’s ongoing defense reforms, NATO-Georgia cooperation and its aspirations to join the Alliance.

According to the Georgian Defense Ministry, General Bühler thanked Georgia for its contribution to the Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan, and hailed the bravery and professionalism of Georgian servicemen.

The following day, the NATO official held a meeting with the Chief of the Defense Forces, Major General Vladimer Chachibaia, and visited the Joint Training and Evaluation Center (JTEC).