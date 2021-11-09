GD Chair Alleges “Radicals” in Opposition Plan Poisoning MP Khoshtaria

The ruling Georgian Dream Chair Irakli Kobakhidze alleged today that unnamed “radicals” among opposition had been discussing the poisoning of MP Elene Khoshtaria, Droa party leader, at one of their yesterday’s meetings. He did not specify whether this information came from the law enforcement sources.

Khoshtaria, who formally remains an MP albeit never entered the legislature after rejecting October 2020 parliamentary elections, has been on a hunger strike since November 3, demanding the transfer of jailed ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili, also on hunger strike, to a civilian hospital.

Referring to the November 6 statement of the State Security Service, where they claimed the government opponents were “actively considering” killing of one of the opposition leaders, Kobakhidze stressed, “the cornered radicals have not stopped talking about extreme steps, including murders of their teammates.” MP Kobakhidze warned these “radicals” that “any attempt to commit any crime will be severely punished according to the law.”

Slamming MP Kobakhidze’s allegations as “fake propaganda,” the Droa party said spreading it was “a direct threat from Georgian Dream (and specifically Kobakhidze) directed against a female opposition leader.”

This is fake propaganda & a direct threat from Georgian Dream (&specifically Kobakhidze) directed against a female opposition leader. The government bears full responsibility for Elene’s safety & health. — Droa (@MovementDroa) November 9, 2021

“The government bears full responsibility for Elene [Khoshtaria’s] safety [and] health,” Droa party asserted.

