Kyiv Demands Saakashvili’s Transfer to Civilian Hospital

The Foreign Ministry of Ukraine has expressed its “disappointment” over the transfer of Mikheil Saakashvili to the prison hospital in Gldani, northeast Tbilisi and the lack of relevant information from the Georgian side.

In a November 8 statement, the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine called on the Georgian authorities to “immediately transport” Mikheil Saakashvili to a civilian hospital that would have “all the necessary facilities to provide proper medical care and emergency care.”

The Ministry said it sent an official note to the Foreign Ministry of Georgia.

“The further stay of Mikheil Saakashvili, a citizen of Ukraine, in a penitentiary medical institution creates additional risks and tensions, which can be avoided due to humanitarian considerations,” the statement said.