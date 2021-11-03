PM Concludes Glasgow Visit

On November 1-2, Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili has participated in and addressed the World Leaders Summit at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference, held in Glasgow, the United Kingdom.

On the margins on the summit, he also held meetings with his Slovenian and Dutch counterparts, newly-appointed Austrian Chancellor, as well as the President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

In his November 1 conference speech at the conference, PM Garibashvili announced that “Georgia commits to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than half compared to 1990 levels by 2030,” adding that his country plans to achieve these goals by “diversifying the renewable energy sector and increasing the share of wind and solar energy in the common energy market; by transforming the country’s urban mobility; introduction of low-carbon approaches in the fields of construction, industry and waste management; by developing climate-adapted technologies and services.”

Meetings with European Leaders

Also on November 1, the Georgian PM met with Slovenian counterpart Janez Janša, with the discussion focusing on the Euro-Atlantic integration of Georgia. The two PMs discussed the upcoming Eastern Partnership Summit and the need to apply the differentiated approach to the partners, as well as the importance of offering more practical mechanisms to Associated Trio (Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine) countries.

PM Janša, on his part, emphasized the priorities of Slovenian presidency of the EU Council and expressed support for Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic efforts.

Georgia’s EU integration and the upcoming Eastern Partnership Summit was central topic for PM Garibashvili’s meeting with Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg on November 1. The PM stressed Georgia’s committment to European integration and the effective implementation of the Association Agreement and the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA).

PM Irakli Garibashvili also held the meeting with his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte on November 1. Georgian Government’s Press Service said the parties expressed mutual interest in deepening cooperation in various fields, including trade-economic, tourism, and “maritime interaction.” At the meeting, parties discussed the engagement of the Netherlands in the implementation of the Substantial NATO-Georgia Package, and Georgia’s goal to make a formal application for full EU membership in 2024.

At the meeting with the EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso, parties discussed possible cooperation areas in various sectors and the importance of supporting small and medium enterprises, among others, reported Georgian Government’s Press Service on November 1.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani and the Government Administration Head, Ilia Darchiashvili also accompanied the Prime Minister at the conference.

