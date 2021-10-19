New NATO Envoy Visits Georgia

NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, Javier Colomina Píriz is paying his first official visit to Georgia, where he has already met with President Salome Zurabishvili, Parliamentary Speaker Kakha Kuchava and Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani.

The newly appointed Special Representative first visited Odzisi village, adjacent to Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia occupation line, accompanied by First Deputy Foreign Minister Lasha Darsalia.

NATO reiterated its “unwavering support” to Georgia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, the Georgian Foreign Ministry tweeted.

At the meeting with President Zurabishvili, parties reportedly discussed state of affairs in the region, the Black Sea security and the ways to enhance NATO-Georgia partnership.

“NATO is committed to Georgia’s Euro Atlantic aspirations,” the Special Representative said on Twitter.

During the meeting with Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani, parties discussed Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations, regional security, and Tbilisi’s mediatory role for relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Georgian Foreign Ministry reported.

During his October 19-20 visit to Georgia, the NATO official is also scheduled to meet with PM Irakli Garibashvili, Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze, and civil society leaders.

Special Representative Colomina arrived to Tbilisi from Baku, Azerbaijan. From the Georgian capital he will depart to Yerevan on October 20.