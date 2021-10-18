Slovak FM Meets Georgian Leaders

Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korčok, visiting Tbilisi on October 17-18, has met today with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, top diplomat David Zalkaliani and Parliament Speaker Kakha Kuchava.

The top Slovak diplomat and Georgian PM discussed sectoral cooperation, developing trade ties and bolstering tourism cooperation, the Georgian Government’s press service reported.

The sides also touched upon Georgia’s European integration, 2024 EU membership application bid and engagement between the EU and the Associated Trio format of Tbilisi, Kyiv and Chișinău.

“Slovakia and Georgia have close and strong relations based on shared European values,” tweeted PM Garibashvili after the meeting, adding: “With joint efforts we will unleash full potential of our cooperation.”

The Slovak Foreign Minister said he underlined at the meeting that political stability and reforms are key to achieve Georgia’s goals towards the EU. “Also discussed new neighborhood initiatives for South Caucasus,” he noted in a tweet.

In FM Korčok’s meeting with Georgian counterpart, the sides discussed among other matters the December 2021 Eastern Partnership Summit, the Georgian Foreign Ministry reported. The diplomats also talked about the human rights and humanitarian situation in Russian-occupied Abkhazia and Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia, as well as arbitrary detentions along the occupation line and the illegal “borderization.”

It was a pleasure to host my🇸🇰 colleague @IvanKorcok &his business delegation. Discussed series of issues, inc positive dynamics of🇬🇪🇸🇰 relations, W focus on enhancing economic bonds. Informed him on grave situation in t/occupied terrs of🇬🇪. Grateful to Slovakia for their support pic.twitter.com/pvwFsnN2Eq — David Zalkaliani (@DZalkaliani) October 18, 2021

Stressing that an independent judiciary is “key,” the Slovak FM said he encouraged Georgian officials “to continue reforms.” Besides, FM Korčok noted his meeting with Georgian counterpart focused on bilateral ties, regional situation and global challenges.

With Parliament Speaker Kakha Kuchava, the top Slovak diplomat noted that he discussed the implementation of reforms and democratic consolidation. He added that they agreed on the necessity to enhance bilateral parliamentary ties.

FM Korčok is also hosting a Slovak-Georgian business forum with Georgian Economy Minister Natia Turnava. The top diplomat will conclude his visit later today.

More to follow

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)