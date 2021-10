Министр иностранных дел Словакии посещает Тбилиси с визитом

It was a pleasure to host my🇸🇰 colleague @IvanKorcok &his business delegation. Discussed series of issues, inc positive dynamics of🇬🇪🇸🇰 relations, W focus on enhancing economic bonds. Informed him on grave situation in t/occupied terrs of🇬🇪. Grateful to Slovakia for their support pic.twitter.com/pvwFsnN2Eq