Voter casts his ballot on October 2, 2021. Photo: Guram Muradov / Civil.ge
News

Local Polls 2021: Electoral Map

19/10/2021 - 13:29
21 Less than a minute

Georgian citizens headed to the polls on October 2 to elect local self-government bodies for a four-year term. With first-round results already summarized, runoffs are slated for October 30 in races for 20 mayoral and 42 majoritarian municipal and city council seats.

Below is the detailed electoral map of Georgia as per the results published by the Central Election Commission.

The map has three sections for the results proportional, majoritarian and mayoral voting.

The striped color patterns indicate runoffs. In the majoritarian section, colors assigned to the parties are mixed in regions where opposition parties clinched council seats.

Proportional Majoritarian Mayors

Tags
19/10/2021 - 13:29
21 Less than a minute

მსგავსი/Related

Garibashvili Lashes Out at MEPs over Saakashvili

19/10/2021 - 15:14

Namakhvani Project Approved Without Fiscal Risk Assessment, CSO Says

19/10/2021 - 15:01

Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 22.3% in January-September 2021

19/10/2021 - 12:52

Kaladze, GD Call to ‘End’ United National Movement

19/10/2021 - 12:02
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2021
Back to top button