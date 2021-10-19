Local Polls 2021: Electoral Map

Georgian citizens headed to the polls on October 2 to elect local self-government bodies for a four-year term. With first-round results already summarized, runoffs are slated for October 30 in races for 20 mayoral and 42 majoritarian municipal and city council seats.

Below is the detailed electoral map of Georgia as per the results published by the Central Election Commission.

The map has three sections for the results proportional, majoritarian and mayoral voting.

The striped color patterns indicate runoffs. In the majoritarian section, colors assigned to the parties are mixed in regions where opposition parties clinched council seats.