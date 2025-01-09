Zurabishvili Says Will Attend Inauguration of President-Elect Donald Trump

President Salome Zurabishvili held her first official briefing in her new office on January 9 since leaving Orbeliani Palace at the end of last year, speaking of Georgia’s “very deep” political crises and stressing that “there is no alternative to elections”. She said she would continue to work to bring Georgia out of the crisis, including with international partners. She confirmed that she would attend the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump on 20 January.

The state that Georgians built after regaining independence is “practically on the verge of collapse today,” she said, citing the ruling party’s capture of the state, its betrayal of the Constitution, and the reversal of Georgia’s foreign policy. She said independent state institutions, including the judiciary, parliament and government, no longer exist and are captured by one party and one person, calling them “de facto” institutions.

“No one can rule for long without the support of the people,” President Zurabishvili said. Noting that Georgia was in a “very deep” crisis, Zurabishvili reiterated that “the only way out” was elections.

She said Georgia’s Western partners were standing by the Georgian people and welcomed their refusal to recognize the October elections and the ruling government as legitimate. She said she was committed to bringing the country out of the international isolation and was actively engaging with Western leaders to do so.

Zurabishvili confirmed that she will attend the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on January 20 at the invitation of Congressman Joe Wilson. Zurabishvili said that she plans to hold high-level meetings in Washington.

“There is no alternative to elections,” Zurabishvili said, suggesting two possible scenarios for developments in the country: first, for the ruling party to recognize the existing reality in the country and the will of the people and organize new elections; or second, although more difficult for the country, for the ruling party to “wait until it [the GD government] collapses completely”.

As for her future plans, she said she would meet with people not only in the capital but also in the regions. “My personal struggle continues and will continue until the end, because I’m the President of this country and I have a very big responsibility to lead this country with you on a peaceful path, which cannot be achieved without democracy, independence and its [European] course.”

Zurabishvili declined to say whether she would form her political party if new elections were called: “I am the President and I will be the President. In what form I will work with these political parties, that’s a question for tomorrow,” she said.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)