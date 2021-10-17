Projected Sakrebulo Seat Allocation in Key Cities

Georgian election administration summarized on October 16 the results of the October 2 local elections, including the municipal and city council (Sakrebulo) races across Georgia.

Below are the results and the projected allocation of seats in the Sakrebulos of Georgia’s five self-governing cities:

Tbilisi Sakrebulo projected allocation

Georgian Dream – 28 seats

United National Movement – 13 seats

For Georgia – 4 seats

Lelo – 2 seats

Girchi – More Freedom – 1 seat

For People – 1 seat

One seat in Saburtalo Majoritarian district goes to a runoff

Tbilisi Sakrebulo proportional results (threshold 2.5%)

Georgian Dream – 193,486 votes (40.40%) – 19 seats

UNM – 133,926 votes (27.96%) – 13 seats

For Georgia – 42,596 votes (8.89%) – 4 seats

Lelo – 17,373 votes (3.63%) – 2 seats

Girchi – More Freedom – 15,799 votes (3.30%) – 1 seat

For People – 12,337 votes (2.58%) – 1 seat

Tbilisi Sakrebulo majoritarian results

Mtatsminda, District 1 – Zurab Abashidze (Georgian Dream) – 12,282 votes (44.05%)

Vake, District 2 – Giorgi Tkemaladze (GD) – 23,467 votes (41.68%)

Saburtalo, District 3 – Runoff between Avtandil Tsintsadze (GD) and Boris Kurua (Girchi – MF)

Krtsanisi, District 4 – Levan Japaridze (GD) – 8,451 votes (52.07%)

Isani, District 5 – Kakhaberi Labuchidze (GD) – 20,887 votes (44.9%)

Samgori, District 6 – Revaz Sokhadze (GD) – 28,866 votes (47.32%)

Chugureti, District 7 – Zurab Chikviladze (GD) – 14,761 votes (46.55%)

Didube, District 8 – Givi Chkhartishvili (GD) – 14,801 votes (45%)

Nadzaladevi, District 9 – Irakli Kheladze (GD) – 26,348 votes (44.39%)

Gldani, District 10 – Konstantine Zarnadze (GD) – 27,112 votes (42.43%)

Kutaisi Sakrebulo projected allocation

GD – 18 seats

UNM – 14 seats

For Georgia – 2 seats

Third Force – 1 seat

Kutaisi Sakrebulo proportional results (threshold 3%)

GD – 25,957 votes (39.15%) – 13 seats

UNM – 24,903 votes (37.56%) – 12 seats

For Georgia – 4,448 votes (6.7%) – 2 seats

Third Force – 2,194 votes (3.3%) – 1 seats

Kutaisi Sakrebulo majoritarian results

District 1 – Besiki Bregadze (UNM) – 4,721 votes (43.97%)

District 2 – Irakli Shengelia (GD) – 3,457 votes (43.96%)

District 3 – Amiran Kopaleishvili (GD) – 3,541 votes (46.7%)

District 4 – Ana Kokhreidze (UNM) – 3,950 votes (41.34%)

District 5 – Mamuka Rizhamadze (GD) – 3,888 votes (42.23%)

District 6 – Teimurazi Nadiradze (GD) – 3,669 votes (45.61%)

District 7 – Magda Kostava (GD) – 4,765 votes (43.32%)

Batumi Sakrebulo projected allocation

GD – 16 seats

UNM – 15 seats

For Georgia – 3 seats

Lelo – 1 seat

Batumi Sakrebulo proportional results (threshold 3%)

GD – 30,136 votes (39.82%) – 12 seats

UNM – 29,065 votes (38.4%) – 12 seats

For Georgia – 7,587 votes (10.03%) – 3 seats

Lelo – 2,491 votes (3.29%) – 1 seat

Batumi Sakrebulo majoritarian

District 1 – Nazi Putkaradze (UNM) – 4,268 votes (43.194%)

District 2 – Gocha Mgeladze (GD) – 4,058 votes (44.94%)

District 3 – Nodar Dumbadze (UNM) – 5,007 votes (45.44%)

District 4 – Nugzar Putkaradze (UNM) – 4,838 votes (43.48%)

District 5 – Levan Dolidze (GD) – 4,721 votes (48.89%)

District 6 – Giorgi Lomtatidze (GD) – 5,004 votes (44.59%)

District 7 – Mindia Goguadze (GD) – 3,779 votes (40.92%)

Rustavi Sakrebulo projected allocation

UNM – 16 seats

GD – 15 seats

For Georgia – 3 seats

1 seat in runoff

Rustavi Sakrebulo proportional results (threshold 3%)

UNM – 19,231 votes (38.35%) – 13 seats

GD – 18,171 votes (36.23%) – 12 seats

For Georgia – 3,732 votes (7.44%) – 3 seats

Rustavi Sakrebulo majoritarian results

District 1 – Nana Shatberashvili (UNM) – 2,982 votes (44.98%)

District 2 – Zaza Togonidze (GD) – 2,277 votes (46.88%)

District 3 – Mikheil Beruashvili (GD) – 2,517 votes (40.87%)

District 4 – Amirani Mikadze (UNM) – 2,562 votes (42.92%)

District 5 – Gocha Loria (GD) – 3,301 votes (42.06%)

District 6 – Runoff between Grigol Vepkhvadze (GD) and Erekle Dolidze (For Georgia)

District 7 – Tinatin Lotsulashvili (UNM) – 3,622 votes (47.34%)

Poti Sakrebulo projected allocation

GD – 20 seats

UNM – 11 seats

For Georgia – 4 seats

Poti Sakrebulo proportional results (threshold 3%)

GD – 8,610 votes (41.76%) – 14 seats

UNM – 6,477 votes (31.41%) – 10 seats

For Georgia – 2,720 votes (13.19%) – 4 seats

Poti Sakrebulo majoritarian results