FM Zalkaliani Meets Slovenian Leaders

Georgian Foreign Minister, also Deputy Prime Minister, David Zalkaliani met today with Slovenian President Borut Pahor, counterpart Anže Logar and National Assembly President Igor Zorčič.

FM Zalkaliani and President Pahor discussed the situation in Russian-occupied Abkhazia and Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia, Georgia’s 2024 EU application bid and the December 2021 Eastern Partnership Summit, according to the Georgian Foreign Ministry.

Had an honor to meet W @BorutPahor, President of Slovenia. Discussed 🇬🇪🇸🇮 relations in bilateral& multilateral formats & prospects for their further devt. Accentuated 🇬🇪's commitment to its European aspirations. Expressed gratitude for support for🇬🇪's sovereignty& terr.integrity. pic.twitter.com/JvewrbL4VP — David Zalkaliani (@DZalkaliani) October 15, 2021

Also on October 15, Georgian and Slovenian top diplomats discussed political, economic, business and people-to-people ties. Georgian Foreign Ministry reported that “the importance of Slovenia’s support to Georgia’s European integration was highlighted,” in the context of the country’s presidency over the Council of the European Union.

“Once again reiterated that European and Euro-Atlantic integration remains top priority of Georgia’s foreign policy,” tweeted FM Zalkaliani.

Slovenian Foreign Minister said on his part the two countries’ “common interest” in strengthening trade was also “repeatedly” underscored at the meeting.

The top Georgian diplomat’s discussion with National Assembly President Igor Zorčič covered the humanitarian situation in Russian-occupied regions, cooperation in tourism, as well as Georgia’s EU membership aspirations.

FM Zalkaliani said he expects deepening ties between the Associated Trio format of Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine, and the EU, according to the Foreign Ministry’s report.

Minister Zalkaliani arrived in Slovenia on October 14, and will conclude the trip on October 16.

