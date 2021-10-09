Montenegrin President Concludes Georgia Visit

Montenegrin President Milo Đukanović concluded his two-day trip to Georgia on October 8 after meeting Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, and visiting Odzisi village, adjacent to the Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia occupation line.

At the meeting, President Đukanović and PM Garibashvili discussed promoting trade ties, boosting cooperation in tourism, partnership in defense, as well as security in the Black Sea region, as reported by the Georgian PM’s press service.

The two officials also focused on EU integration, a shared goal of the two states, according to the same report. Touching upon Georgia’s 2024 EU application bid, PM Garibashvili hailed the readiness of Montenegro to share its experience along the integration path.

President Đukanović on his part expressed confidence that the enlargement fatigue will end in the EU and the 27-member-bloc will understand that it needs to accept new members, reported the Montenegrin President’s administration.

As for bilateral relations, President Đukanović stressed the importance of bolstering cooperation in the fields of culture and tourism. He also stressed Montenegro’s support to Georgia’s territorial integrity.

During President Đukanović’s visit, Montenegro’s Ambassador to Georgia, resident in Kyiv, Dragica Ponorac and Deputy Interior Minister Aleksandre Darakhvelidze signed on October 8 a deal on the readmission of persons without residence permits between the two countries.

Also Read: