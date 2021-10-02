CEC: Voter Turnout 17.72% at 12:00

619,562 citizens, 17.72% of the total number of voters, have marked their ballots in the municipal elections by noon, four hours after the polling stations were opened, reported the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The highest voter turnout was recorded in the Racha – Lechkhumi region, where 27.4% of the electorate had already voted by 12:00. The lowest voter turnout was registered in the capital city of Tbilisi – 15.8%.

In the 2017 local polls, the 12:00 nationwide voter turnout rate stood at 16.5%, while in the 2020 parliamentary elections it came in at 19.41%.

Polling stations will close at 20:00, immediately followed by vote tabulation.

Follow our Election Live Blog for more updates on the October 2 municipal elections.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)