Saburtalo PEC #2, located at the 1st building of the Technical University. October 2, 2021. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze/Civil.ge
News

CEC: Voter Turnout 33.18% at 15:00

02/10/2021 - 16:56
50 1 minute read

As of 15:00, 1,160,413 citizens, 33.18% of the total number of voters, have marked their ballots in the municipal elections seven hours after the polling stations were opened, the Central Election Commission (CEC) reported.

The highest voter turnout was recorded in the  Racha – Lechkhumi region, where 47.5% of the electorate had already voted by 15:00. The lowest voter turnout was registered in the Kvemo Kartli region – 30.3%. Tbilisi came in second to last, with an overall voter turnout rate of 30.7%.

In the 2017 local polls, the 15:00 nationwide voter turnout rate stood at 29.84%, while in the 2020 parliamentary elections, it hovered around 36.45%.

Polling stations will close at 20:00, immediately followed by vote tabulation.

Follow our Election Live Blog for more updates on the October 2 municipal elections.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
02/10/2021 - 16:56
50 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

Georgia’s 2021 Elections Live Blog: CEC Responds to Allegations about Power Cuts in the Kutaisi Precincts

02/10/2021 - 23:00

Ballot Count Kicks Off After Polls Close

02/10/2021 - 22:30

Labor Party Member Stabbed Outside Precinct in Marneuli

02/10/2021 - 21:53

Georgian Dream Leaders Mark ‘Great Victory’

02/10/2021 - 20:54
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2021
Back to top button