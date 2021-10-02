CEC: Voter Turnout 33.18% at 15:00

As of 15:00, 1,160,413 citizens, 33.18% of the total number of voters, have marked their ballots in the municipal elections seven hours after the polling stations were opened, the Central Election Commission (CEC) reported.

The highest voter turnout was recorded in the Racha – Lechkhumi region, where 47.5% of the electorate had already voted by 15:00. The lowest voter turnout was registered in the Kvemo Kartli region – 30.3%. Tbilisi came in second to last, with an overall voter turnout rate of 30.7%.

In the 2017 local polls, the 15:00 nationwide voter turnout rate stood at 29.84%, while in the 2020 parliamentary elections, it hovered around 36.45%.

Polling stations will close at 20:00, immediately followed by vote tabulation.

Follow our Election Live Blog for more updates on the October 2 municipal elections.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)